Slovenia consumer confidence indicator at least negative ever

LJUBLJANA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Slovenia's consumer confidence indicator rose to an all-time-high in January, the national statistics office said on Monday, supporting expectations that the business sentiment indicator, due out this week, will also show an advance.

The consumer indicator - first calculated in 1996 - reached minus 3 points, 6 points up on December and 13 points on the same month last year.

"The indicator has risen due to improved expectations regarding unemployment, the country's economy and households' finances while expectations regarding savings remained unchanged (versus the previous month)," the office said.

The business indicator, due out on Wednesday, hit its highest ever level at 8.5 points in December.

Slovenia, having narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, returned to growth in 2014, and the government expects the economy to grow 2.9 percent this year compared with 2.3 percent in 2016, lifted by exports and domestic spending.

Over the past three months, Japan's Yaskawa Electric , France's Renault and Canadian car parts maker Magna International all announced they would create several hundred jobs in Slovenia in the next few years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Louise Ireland)