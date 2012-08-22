Slovenia, Croatia police probe unit of NKBM on suspected corruption

ZAGREB, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Police in Slovenia and Croatia have launched a joint crackdown on suspected corruption and abuse of funds held in the Croatian unit of Slovenia’s second-largest bank, NKBM, officials and media said on Wednesday.

“Three people have been arrested in Slovenia and the operation is still ongoing,” a Slovenian police spokesman told Reuters.

Croatia’s anti-corruption police, USKOK, were unavailable for immediate comment, but the Jutarnji List daily said police were searching six locations in the capital Zagreb and the coastal town of Zadar.

Slovenia’s official STA news agency said police were investigating the purchase of real estate by NKBM’s Croatian branch, KBM Projekt, which extended loans to shell companies in Croatia.

Police suspect that the shell companies purchased land and then re-sold it to KBM Projekt at a much higher price between 2006 and 2009.

NKBM, one of three Slovenian banks burdened with a rising amount of bad loans, told STA agency that the police had searched their premises early on Wednesday.

Local media estimate that NKBM, Slovenia’s second-largest bank, and Abanka Vipa, might together need 150 million euros this year to cover bad loans. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)