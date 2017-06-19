By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA The international arbitration court in
The Hague will release its ruling on a border dispute between
Slovenia and Croatia on June 29, the court said on Monday,
although Croatia's withdrawal from the proceedings in 2015 casts
doubt on its implementation.
The neighbours, both members of the European Union, have
been arguing over a stretch of their sea and land border since
both declared independence from the former Yugoslavia in 1991.
The dispute held up Croatia's accession to the EU. Only
after both parties agreed to arbitration was Croatia granted
entry to the European Union in 2013, nine years after Slovenia's
accession to the bloc. No other former Yugoslav state has joined
the EU so far.
Croatia withdrew from the arbitration procedures in 2015
after a leaked tape showed a Slovenian judge on the panel
improperly exchanging confidential information with the
Ljubljana government.
The judge subsequently resigned and the court decided to
continue with the case, saying the incident had not compromised
the court's ability to reach a final verdict.
Slovenia has said Croatia should respect the verdict, while
Croatian officials say there the row should be resolved
bilaterally.