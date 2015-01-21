FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia sees public debt at around 83 pct of GDP in 2015-finmin
January 21, 2015

Slovenia sees public debt at around 83 pct of GDP in 2015-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia expects its national debt to rise to about 83 percent of economic output by the end of this year before falling in 2016, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Wednesday.

The country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, had debts equivalent to about 81 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

Mramor also said the government was determined to pursue privatisation in spite of protests from an opposition political party and several civil society groups. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

