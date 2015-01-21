FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovenia sees public debt at about 83 pct of GDP by end of 2015 -finmin
January 21, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia sees public debt at about 83 pct of GDP by end of 2015 -finmin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Debt to fall in 2016

* Privatisation to continues (Updates with quote, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia expects its national debt to rise to about 83 percent of economic output by the end of this year before falling in 2016, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Wednesday.

The country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, had debts equivalent to about 81 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

Mramor also said the government was determined to pursue privatisation in spite of protests from an opposition political party and several civil society groups.

In 2013, Slovenia earmarked 15 firms for privatisation of which only three have been sold so far. Two more - telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and the country’s second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM) - are due to be sold by the end of February.

“There is no democratic country in the world in which privatisation would not raise debate, but so far we are going in the right direction,” Mramor told an economic conference.

The government plans to pass further privatisation plans in the coming months, and Mramor said the government will also restructure taxation in the country to reduce taxes on labour without increasing the overall tax burden.

Slovenia has been reluctant to privatise major banks and companies over the past decades so the government still controls about half of the economy.

In December 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros in local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a pile of bad loans and enable the country to avoid a bailout.

The country was badly hit by the global crisis which started in 2008 because of its dependency on exports. But its economy expanded by about 2.5 percent in 2014 after two consecutive years of recession, pushed up by higher export demand. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

