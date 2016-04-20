Slovenia revises 2015 deficit up to 2.9 pct of GDP

LJUBLJANA, April 20 (Reuters) - The Slovenian statistics office revised its calculation of the 2015 general government deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product from the 2.2 percent it reported in March.

The office said the deficit was revised because a new methodology had been adopted that was in line with Eurostat methodology.

Most of the increase occurred because of the deficit reported by the Bank Assets Management Company, a state-owned bad bank that took over a large portion of bad loans from local banks in the past three years.

The 2015 deficit is still in line with the government’s target. The deficit this year is expected to fall to 2.2 percent of GDP, the office forecast last month.

On Tuesday, Slovenia’s parliament set deficit targets for 2017 to 2019 that project the deficit will fall 0.6 percent of GDP each year, in line with euro zone rules. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by Larry King)