UPDATE 1-Slovenia plans budget deficit of 2.8 pct of GDP in 2015

(Updates with quotes)

LJUBLJANA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, plans a deficit of 2.8 percent of GDP in 2015, down from a deficit of 4.3 percent seen this year, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Monday.

“The deficit will thus be below 3 percent which is the government’s goal,” Mramor told a news conference after a government session.

In this way Slovenia will meet its promise to the European Commission that it would bring the deficit below the 3 percent threshold allowed for the euro zone members by 2015.

Mramor also said budget spending will reach 9.85 billion euros next year versus 9.8 billion in 2014. The budget details will be passed by the government by the end of January 2015.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks last year in order to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans to enable the country to avoid a bailout. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Angus MacSwan)