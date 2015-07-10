UPDATE 1-Slovenia adopts fiscal rule to curb spending, balance budget by 2020

(Adds quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 10 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, adopted a fiscal rule on Friday that will oblige its government to keep a lid on public spending as requested by the European Commission.

The law, which commits Slovenia to run a balanced budget by the year 2020, gained the support of 62 parliamentarians with seven against.

According to the law the structural deficit, which does not include one-off spending, will have to be reduced gradually over the coming years from some 2.5 percent of GDP at present to zero in 2020.

“The gist of the rule is that public debt will not be increased on account of regular public spending,” Finance Minister Dusan Mramor told parliament before the vote.

The law also envisages a fiscal council, formed of economic experts, to monitor the sustainability of public finances.

Slovenia plans to reduce the general deficit to 2.9 percent this year from 4.9 percent in 2014, after the deficit soared to almost 15 percent of GDP in 2013 when the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mainly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

In this way the country also managed to avoid a bailout.

Banks ran into trouble after Slovenia’s exports, which are the main driver of its economy, hit a wall due to the global financial and economic crisis which started in 2008.

Last year Slovenia’s economy expanded by 2.6 percent after two consecutive years of recession and the government expects a similar growth in 2015 due to strong exports, which expanded by 7.4 percent year-on-year in May, as reported by the statistics office earlier on Friday. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by G Crosse and Tom Brown)