UPDATE 1-Slovenia plans to cut deficit, curb growth of public debt in 2016

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, plans to cut further its budget deficit in 2016 and halt the growth of public debt, Prime Minister Miro Cerar said on Monday.

The small ex-Yugoslav republic will also press on with privatisation, introduce a tax reform to cut labour costs and reduce red tape to attract more foreign investors, Cerar told a news conference.

Cerar gave no figures for the expected budget deficit but the government said in November it hoped to reduce it to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016 from some 2.9 percent reached last year.

Public debt was estimated at 81.6 percent of GDP in 2015, up from 80.9 percent a year before. Cerar gave no figure for 2016 but said: “We will not allow the rising trend of public debt to continue.”

Cerar also gave no details on planned privatisations but the state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which is coordinating the sales, said in December it would start the sale of state stakes in about 30 companies this year.

Since winning its independence in 1991, Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its biggest companies and banks, saying privatisation would be against the national interest, so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

In 2013, when the previous government was struggling to avoid an international bailout, it slated 15 firms for privatisation, of which eight have been sold so far.

The biggest company that will be offered for sale this year is Slovenia’s largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), one of the lenders to receive a state capital injection in 2013 to prevent it from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

In that year the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into mostly state-owned local banks to avoid the collapse of the banking system. In this way Slovenia also narrowly escaped the need for an international bailout.

In exchange for the European Commission’s approval of state aid for banks in 2013, the government also committed to sell most state banks in the coming years. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Gareth Jones)