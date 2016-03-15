Slovenia needs pension reform, structural deficit cut

LJUBLJANA, March 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia needs immediate pension reform and cuts to its structural budget deficit to ensure stable long-term economic growth, the head of a government institute said.

“These problems need to be addressed immediatelly, any delay will prevent the faster recovery of the Slovenian economy,” Bostjan Vasle, head of the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Euro zone member Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)