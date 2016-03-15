FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia needs pension reform, structural deficit cut
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Slovenia needs pension reform, structural deficit cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 15 (Reuters) - Slovenia needs immediate pension reform and cuts to its structural budget deficit to ensure stable long-term economic growth, the head of a government institute said.

“These problems need to be addressed immediatelly, any delay will prevent the faster recovery of the Slovenian economy,” Bostjan Vasle, head of the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, told Reuters on the sidelines of an economic conference.

Euro zone member Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013. (Reporting By Marja Novak Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.