FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Slovenia's central bank ups 2015 GDP growth forecast to 2.2 pct
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 7, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Slovenia's central bank ups 2015 GDP growth forecast to 2.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to add dropped word ‘forecast’)

LJUBLJANA, April 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy will grow 2.2 percent this year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday, raising the forecast it issued in September for 2015 growth of 1.3 percent.

It said gross domestic product would rise 1.8 percent in 2016, unchanged from its September view.

The economy of the small euro zone country, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, grew 2.6 percent last year.

Last month the government’s macroeconomic institute forecast 2015 GDP growth at 2.4 percent and 2016 growth at 2 percent. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.