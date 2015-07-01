Slovenia finance minister urges faster reforms amid Greek crisis

LJUBLJANA, July 1 (Reuters) - Slovenia does not expect a major impact from the Greek crisis but needs to speed up reforms to ensure long-term financial stability, Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Wednesday.

In 2013, six years after adopting the euro, Slovenia only narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks. Mramor said the country had since made exceptional progress by recapitalising its banks, improving the business environment, reducing the budget deficit and pursuing privatisations.

“Financial investors surely see Slovenia as a periphery (euro zone) state but also as a state with a good economic policy,” Mramor told a news conference.

Shrugging off the Greek crisis, the yield on Slovenia’s 10-year benchmark bond was down at 2.280 percent by 1045 GMT from 2.349 percent on Tuesday, according to Reuters data.

Despite the progress of the past two years, Mramor said Slovenia must further improve its business environment, as well as reform its health, education and legislation systems.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar told the same news conference Slovenia’s exposure to Greece amounted to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the highest among euro zone members.

“Slovenia is ready to help Greece and Greek citizens but cannot agree to the Greek government’s manoeuvres, which are preventing any constructive agreement at the EU level,” Cerar said.

He added Slovenia was well prepared for the crisis: “(Slovenian) citizens must not worry, we are managing the situation and nothing critical will happen.”

Slovenia plans to reduce its budget deficit to 2.9 percent of GDP this year from 4.9 percent in 2014, and cut it further to 2.4 percent in 2016.

On Tuesday, the country sold its second-largest bank Nova KBM, while on Wednesday it invited expressions of interest for the purchase of state-owned national air carrier Adria Airway.

Both showed Cerar is determined to press on with sale of state assets, after successive governments have for two decades been reluctant to sell major banks and firms, leaving the state in control of about 50 percent of the economy. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Mark Potter)