Slovenia exports, industry rise in November, confirm robust GDP growth

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Exports and industrial output in Slovenia rose by more than four percent in November, official figures showed on Friday, confirming robust growth in 2015 two years after it narrowly avoided seeking an international bailout for its banks.

Exports, which mainly consist of cars and car parts, pharmaceuticals and household appliances, increased by 4.4 percent year-on-year in November, while imports were down by 0.9 percent, the Statistics Office said.

Exports in the first eleven months of 2015 rose by a similar margin year-on-year with imports up by 2.2 percent.

Industrial output rose by 4.2 percent year-on-year in November and was 4.8 percent higher in the first eleven months of 2015 compared to the same period of 2014, mainly due to high manufacturing production.

“The figures indicate that Slovenia’s 2015 economic growth should be in line with the government’s forecast of some 2.7 percent, particularly since exports are usually quite strong in December,” said Marko Rozman, head of treasury at Dezelna Banka.

The government bases its projection on an expectation that 2015 exports will rise by 5 percent. The statistics office will publish 2015 GDP figures at the end of February.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros of its own money into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. In this way the country also managed to avoid a bailout and to return to economic growh in 2014 when its economy expanded by 3 percent.

Although credit activity has not picked up yet the banks have since managed to reduce the amount of bad loans with repayment delayed by 90 days or more to 3.8 billion euros or 10.8 percent of all loans, according to the latest Bank of Slovenia figures.

Luka Flere, head of investment sector at the investment firm KD Skladi, said that while exports were the main drive of the Slovenian economy in 2015, household spending should also play an important role in helping economic growth in 2016.

He said that economic growth in 2016 would reach some 2.1 to 2.3 percent, depending upon economic activity in Western Europe, where Slovenia exports most of its production. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Richard Balmforth)