FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's SDH approves privatisation of ski maker Elan
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 29, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's SDH approves privatisation of ski maker Elan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

LJUBLJANA, July 29 (Reuters) - Slovenian privatisation coordinator SDH has approved the sale of state-owned ski maker Elan to Merrill Lynch International, part of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and Wiltan Enterprises Ltd, SDH said in a statement on Wednesday.

Elan, with revenue of about 70 million euros ($77 million) in 2014, is one of 15 companies that the government has earmarked for sale and is the sixth of those to be sold.

SDH said the divestment of 100 percent of Elan will go through providing the buyers accept labour agreements and ensure the development of Elan. It did not give the purchase price.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its largest companies so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

The government decided to speed up privatisation in 2013 when the country narrowly avoided an international bailout for its mostly state-owned banks which were burdened by bad loans.

$1 = 0.9069 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.