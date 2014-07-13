FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Cerar says to meet EU economic goals, but path might change
July 13, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenia's Cerar says to meet EU economic goals, but path might change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 13 (Reuters) - Miro Cerar, whose party was on course to win a parliamentary election in Slovenia on Sunday, said he would strive to meet economic goals agreed with the European Union but that the country would seek its “own ways” of getting there.

“Our party will aim for Slovenia to fulfil its EU obligations but within that we will seek our own ways to reach these goals in the best way for Slovenia,” Cerar told Reuters after exit polls put his party first with 36.9 percent of votes. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
