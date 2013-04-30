UPDATE 1- Moody's scuppers crucial Slovenia bond deal

(Adds Moody’s action, quote and background)

By Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie

LONDON, April 30 (IFR) - The Republic of Slovenia’s attempts to raise cash to bail out its ailing state-owned banks on Tuesday has been thwarted by a two-notch downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s that now deems the country’s debt as junk.

The eurozone country had already booked over USD10bn of orders on its dual-tranche US dollar-denominated Eurobond, according to market sources, before it was forced to pull the deal ahead of a pending ratings announcement.

Less than two hours later, Moody’s announced its decision to cut the country’s rating from Baa2 to Ba1, with a negative outlook, stating that its decision was underpinned by Slovenia’s banking sector, a “marked deterioration” in the government’s balance sheet and “uncertain funding prospects that heighten the probability that external assistance will be needed”.

Moody’s is now the only agency to rate Slovenia sub investment-grade, with Standard & Poor’s rating it A- with a stable outlook, and Fitch at A- with negative outlook.

The small Alpine state, crippled by its debt-laden state-owned banking sector has come under increasing market pressure since the chaotic bailout of Cyprus last month, and needs to raise some EUR2.5bn financing this year.

“This would have been a transformative deal for Slovenia, and the fact it has been delayed could have major repercussions for the country going forward,” said a banking source close to the deal.

“We will be airing our complaints in private and in public over the coming days because it yet again demonstrates the poor level of communication between ratings agencies and issuers.”

The sovereign had set yield guidance of 5% area on a five-year tranche and 6.125% on a 10-year tranche, when books opened on the deal on Tuesday morning.

BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan managed the 144A/Reg S transaction.

The official announcement from Slovenia when the deal was pulled, and before the Moody’s action was taken, said that the transaction would resume as soon as there was further news.

Chances of bringing the deal immediately back to market will be hindered by the May Day Holiday in Slovenia on Wednesday, and the ECB rates announcement on Thursday which tends to quell primary market activity. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and John Geddie; Editing by Anil Mayre and Sudip Roy)