FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia sees 2014 GDP growth at 2.4 pct - deputy PM Zidan
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 21, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenia sees 2014 GDP growth at 2.4 pct - deputy PM Zidan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout last year, expects growth this year to surpass the government’s September forecast of 2 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Dejan Zidan said on Friday.

“We can expect economic growth this year to reach 2.4 percent based on high growh of exports,” Zidan told a conference of Slovenian and Chinese businessmen.

Slovenia was in recession the previous two years because of a fall in domestic spending and investment. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.