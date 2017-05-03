Astros answer Angels' rally in 10-inning win

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- If ever there was a time to pack up the Rally Monkey and beat the traffic, this seemed to be it. Down 6-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, the Los Angeles Angels faced not only a four-run deficit, but they faced the hottest pitcher in the majors in Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who entered the game 5-0 with a 1.21 ERA.