Slovenia appoints interim ministers after two resign
December 5, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia appoints interim ministers after two resign

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s government on Thursday filled temporarily the two posts left vacant by the resignation last month of the economy and health ministers as the country tries to avoid an international bailout.

Finance Minister Uros Cufer will also take on the economy portfolio and Foreign Minister Karl Erjavec will also take over the Health Ministry until new ministers are selected, a government spokeswoman said.

Health Minister Tomaz Gantar said he was stepping down as he could not “make changes that would ensure a quality, successful, available and financially sustainable health system”.

Stanko Stepisnik, a member of the centre-left party of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, quit after media reported his tool-making firm had received state financial aid.

Bratusek’s government is trying to overhaul the banking sector and avert the need for outside aid. Results of a stress test should show on Dec. 13 the scale of bad loans at the banks and how much capital they would need from the government to stay afloat.

Senior sources in the euro zone, which Slovenia joined in 2007, said this week the country of 2 million people was expected to need up to 5 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, a figure some officials say would not require an international bailout. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Janet Lawrence)

