FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian PM to reveal plans on Tuesday after losing party leadership - sources
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Slovenian PM to reveal plans on Tuesday after losing party leadership - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 26 (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek plans to reveal her next steps on Tuesday, after losing the leadership of her centre-left Positive Slovenia (PS) party, sources close to the party told Reuters on Saturday.

They did not say whether Bratusek would resign or attempt to continue as prime minister but analysts said her resignation is the most likely option after Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic became the new president of the PS earlier on Saturday.

“Realistically she does not have other options but to resign,” said Meta Roglic, a political analyst at daily Dnevnik, adding that would lead to early election in September or October. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.