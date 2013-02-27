Slovenia parliament dismisses PM, gives centre-left mandate

LJUBLJANA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia dismissed its conservative-led government on Wednesday and gave a centre-left finance expert the task of halting the Alpine state’s fall from post-communist rising star to the euro zone’s latest bailout candidate.

Parliament voted 55-33 to dismiss Prime Minister Janez Jansa's year-old coalition and mandated opposition Positive Slovenia leader Alenka Bratusek to form a new government that would make her the ex-Yugoslav republic's first female premier.