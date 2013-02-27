FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenia parliament dismisses PM, gives centre-left mandate
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2013 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Slovenia parliament dismisses PM, gives centre-left mandate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Slovenia dismissed its conservative-led government on Wednesday and gave a centre-left finance expert the task of halting the Alpine state’s fall from post-communist rising star to the euro zone’s latest bailout candidate.

Parliament voted 55-33 to dismiss Prime Minister Janez Jansa’s year-old coalition and mandated opposition Positive Slovenia leader Alenka Bratusek to form a new government that would make her the ex-Yugoslav republic’s first female premier. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.