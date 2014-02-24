FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jazbec says Slovenia to return to growth in Q4, 2015 -paper
#Credit Markets
February 24, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 4 years ago

Jazbec says Slovenia to return to growth in Q4, 2015 -paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy is expected to return to growth towards the end of the year and post positive growth rates again next year, Slovenia’s central bank governor was quoted as saying.

Bostjan Jazbec urged the Slovenian government to push on with its plans to sell at least a dozen state-controlled companies to revive growth after the country narrowly avoided needing a bailout from its European peers in December.

“According to our calculations, gross domestic product will grow in the fourth quarter of this year. For the whole year, it will again be negative,” Jazbec said in an interview, published on Handelsblatt Live on Monday.

“But growth will be positive again in 2015,” he told the German newspaper’s online edition.

The International Monetary Fund said last month it expects Slovenia’s national output to shrink 1.1 percent in 2014, less than previously feared, as the government tries to cut spending and remake an economy still 50 percent in state hands.

The government’s own macroeconomic institute is predicting a 0.8-percent decline.

Slovenia depends strongly on the euro zone, with Germany as its largest trading partner, Jazbec said, adding that he expects the country’s banks - once recapitalised - to be strong enough to support the recovery. (Writing by Eva Taylor; Editing by Catherine Evans)

