UPDATE 1-Heineken says interested in buying Slovenia's largest brewer

(Adds more from Heineken statement, background on Slovenia brewer)

LJUBLJANA/BRUSSELS, March 11 (Reuters) - Heineken said on Wednesday it was interested in acquiring Slovenia’s largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko, which would take the Dutch brewer into one of the few markets in Europe where it is not already present.

Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants a buyer to inject at least 75 million euros ($79 million) into the business to help cut debt.

Heineken said in a statement that the Lasko and Union beer brands provided an excellent opportunity and their respective facilities were high quality and offered the possibility of Heineken bringing in its other brands.

It also saw the potential to sell Lasko outside Slovenia.

Heineken, the world’s third largest brewer and the top seller in Europe, is already present in Slovenia’s neighbours, Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia.

According to Slovenian daily newspaper Delo, which is owned by Lasko, binding bids are due by March 19. Lasko gave no immediate comment.

Investment funds KKR, Bain Capital, CVC Capital and Mid Europa Partners have already been invited to submit binding bids for Lasko which is expected to be sold this summer, local media said.

An investor would first buy new shares in Lasko and would then have to announce a full takeover, in line with Slovenia’s legislation which requires any party that buys at least a third of the a company to make an offer for the remainder.

Lasko’s market capitalisation is currently about 195 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company also produces mineral and spring water, non-alcoholic beverages, spirits and other alcoholic drinks and has a newspaper and publishing activity. ($1 = 0.9498 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop in Brussels and Marja Nova in Ljubljana. Editing by Jane Merriman)