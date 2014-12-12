FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF sees Slovenia GDP growth at 2.5 pct this year
#Credit Markets
December 12, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

IMF sees Slovenia GDP growth at 2.5 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy should grow by 2.5 percent this year and 1.75 percent in 2015, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday after completing a regular mission to the euro zone country that narrowly avoided an international bailout last year.

Delia Velculescu, the head of the Fund’s mission, said Slovenia should press on with pension reform and with plans to sell state-owned banks, which almost collapsed under bad loans last year.

“We advise the state to privatise all banks while avoiding fire sale,” Velculescu said, giving no time period for the privatisation. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans)

0 : 0
