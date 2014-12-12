UPDATE 1-IMF raises outlook on Slovenian economy as mission ends

(Adds details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s economy should grow by 2.5 percent this year and 1.75 percent in 2015, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday, raising its forecasts after ending a review of the country, which narrowly avoided a bailout last year.

In October, the Fund had forecast growth of 1.4 percent both this year and next.

Delia Velculescu, who headed what was a regular mission, said Slovenia should press on with plans to sell its state-owned banks, which almost collapsed under bad loans last year and were rescued by a capital injection from the state.

“We advise the state to privatise all banks while avoiding a fire sale,” Velculescu told a news conference, echoing previous comments by the IMF. She gave no timeframe.

Finance Minister Dusan Mramor told the same conference the government was determined to sell the 15 firms the previous cabinet set for privatisation last year, and prepare a future privatisation strategy in the coming months.

Three of those firms have been sold so far while the second largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM) and telecoms operator Telekom are due to be sold in the first quarter of 2015.

The government still controls about half of Slovenia’s economy.

Velculescu also said the government should reform the pension system as soon as feasible to deal with a rapidly ageing population, adding the quality of the reform was more important than its timing.

The government has said it plans a pension reform by 2020.