IMF urges Slovenia to speed up privatisation
February 19, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 3 years ago

IMF urges Slovenia to speed up privatisation

Marja Novak

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged Slovenia on Thursday to speed up the sale of companies that were slated for privatisation in 2013, and to eventually sell all non-strategic state assets.

The euro zone country decided in 2013 to sell 15 state firms. Just three of those have been sold.

The government hopes to sell the largest firm on the privatisation list, telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, and the second largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), in the coming weeks.

“A few early and successful sales, such as of the telecom company and NKBM ... can send a strong signal to the markets about Slovenia’s commitment to privatisation and openness to FDI (foreign direct investment),” the IMF said in an analysis on Slovenia.

The country should ultimately “aim to divest all non-strategic state assets”, it added.

The government plans to compile another list of companies to sell in the coming months and to gradually sell most of its banks in the next few years.

The euro zone country narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, when the government poured more than 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) into local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

Since becoming independent in 1991, Slovenia has been reluctant to sell major banks and companies and as a result it still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

The IMF also said Slovenia’s gross domestic product is expected to rise by 1.9 percent in 2015 after an estimated expansion of 2.6 percent in 2014. That is slightly above its December forecast and broadly in line with the government’s view. ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Susan Thomas)

