IMF mission to Slovenia to focus on growth, financial stability

LJUBLJANA, March 18 (Reuters) - An IMF mission currently visiting Slovenia will focus on economic growth, a sustainable budget and financial stability, the head of the mission told Reuters in a statement.

Nikolay Gueorguiev said its conclusions would be announced on March 29.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, had said it will start selling about 30 state firms this year, including the largest bank, NLB.

“The discussions, which are normally held every year, will focus on policies to raise economic growth, foster fiscal sustainability, and maintain financial stability in Slovenia,” Gueorguiev said.

Last year the International Monetary Fund urged Slovenia to speed up privatisation and eventually sell off all non-strategic state assets, saying that would help to attract foreign direct investment.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from collapsing under bad loans. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)