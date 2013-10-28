FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia bank recapitalisations urgent - IMF
October 28, 2013 / 4:33 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenia bank recapitalisations urgent - IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Bank recapitalisation is an urgent issue for Slovenia that must be addressed immediately, Antonio Spilimbergo, head of the International Monetary Fund’s Slovenia mission said on Monday.

Slovenia, weighed down by some 7.9 billion euros ($10.89 billion) of bad loans in the mostly state-owned banking sector, is struggling to avoid becoming the next euro zone state to take an international bailout.

“Bank recapitalisation is an urgent issue that has to be addressed immediately,” Spilimbergo told a news conference in Ljubljana.

He also said Slovenia cannot afford its present pension system and that reform of management at public sector companies is needed, adding: “We strongly believe that privatisation is important in Slovenia right now.”

$1 = 0.7254 euros Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Paul Carrel

