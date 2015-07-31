UPDATE 1-Slovenia issues 30-year 300 mln euro bond

(Adds quote, details, background)

LJUBLJANA, July 31 (Reuters) - Slovenia issued a 300 million euro bond with maturity of 30 years, the longest maturity of any Slovenian bond to date, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The issue carries a coupon of 3.125 percent and was arranged by Goldman Sachs International, it added.

“Slovenia made use of improved market conditions and thus reached a favourable price for the 30-year bond ... The successful transaction reflects investors’ trust in Slovenia,” the ministry said.

It said the bond would be used to prefinance debt maturing in 2016 as the budget needs for 2015 have already been covered by the previous two bond issues this year.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, issued a 1 billion euro 20-year bond in March and a 1.25 billion euro 10-year bond earlier in July.

The ministry said fund managers purchased 60.5 percent of the 300 million issue, followed by banks with 27.5 percent. German investors bought 68.8 percent of the issue, while 29.2 percent was acquired by investors from Britain. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alison Williams)