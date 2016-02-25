Slovenia's 1.5 billion euro, 16-year bond oversubscribed

LJUBLJANA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Slovenia issued its first bond of 2016 on Thursday, attracting over 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of offers for a 1.5 billion euro, 16-year bond with a yield of 2.338 percent, the Finance Ministry said late on Thursday.

It said the bond carried a coupon interest rate of 2.25 percent and would mature on March 3, 2032.

“In spite of unstable conditions on the capital markets at the start of 2016, the success of the transaction reflects the trust of investors in the Republic of Slovenia,” the ministry said, adding proceeds would be used to finance 2016 budget needs.

It said insurers and pension funds purchased 46 percent of the bond, investment funds 31 percent and banks 17 percent.

Most investors were from Italy, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks in 2013, has said it will issue up to 4 billion euros of debt in 2016.