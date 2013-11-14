FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovene Krka's nine month net profit up 12 pct, 2014 sales seen up
November 14, 2013 / 11:31 AM / 4 years ago

Slovene Krka's nine month net profit up 12 pct, 2014 sales seen up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Generic drugs maker Krka , Slovenia’s largest listed company, posted a nine-month group net profit of 124.9 million euros ($1.67 billion), up 12 percent on the same period in 2012.

Krka said in a statement on Thursday sales had risen by 5 percent to 857.8 million euros and were expected to reach 1.25 billion euros next year compared to the 1.2 billion expected in 2013.

The company expects 2013 net profit to be slightly above 159.8 million euros reached in 2012. ($1 = 0.7460 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Elaine Hardcastle)

