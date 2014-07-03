FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian drug firm Krka's first-half sales rise 0.4 pct
#Healthcare
July 3, 2014 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenian drug firm Krka's first-half sales rise 0.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 3 (Reuters) - Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted sales of 599.4 million euros ($817.6 million) in the first half of 2014, up 0.4 percent on the same period last year.

The biggest growth was in southeastern Europe where sales rose by 11 percent, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The company is due to report profit figures for the first six months of the year on July 24.

Shares in Krka, Slovenia’s largest listed company, closed down 1.72 percent at 68.5 euros on Thursday, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.65 percent.

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
