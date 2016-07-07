FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia's Krka says H1 group sales up by 1 pct
July 7, 2016 / 2:15 PM / a year ago

Slovenia's Krka says H1 group sales up by 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, July 7 (Reuters) - Slovenia's generic drugs producer Krka said on Thursday its group sales rose by 1 percent to 603.8 million euros ($668.53 million) in the first half of 2016.

It said sales in its South-East Europe region - Croatia, Romania, Serbia, Bosnia, Macedonia and Bulgaria - rose by 27 percent while sales in its East Europe region - Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan - fell by 6 percent.

Krka is due to announce half-year profit on July 28. ($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

