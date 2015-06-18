FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Krka sees first-half group sales down 3 pct
#Healthcare
June 18, 2015 / 2:48 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Slovenia's Krka sees first-half group sales down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

LJUBLJANA, June 18 (Reuters) - Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka expects group sales in the first half of the year to fall 3 percent to some 580 million euros ($661 million), due to lower sales in eastern and southeast Europe, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Krka said its biggest sales growth is expected in western Europe, while sales in Slovenia will remain unchanged from last year. The company will release results for the first half of 2015 on July 30.

Krka also said shareholders had approved a dividend of 2.2 euros per share, up 4.8 percent from last year.

Shares of Krka, which is Slovenia’s largest listed company, closed 0.5 percent higher at 67.3 euros, before the statement was released, while the blue-chip SBI index lost 0.8 percent. ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)

