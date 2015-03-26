Funds KKR and CVC top bidders for Slovenia's Lasko -report

LJUBLJANA, March 26 (Reuters) - Investment funds KKR and CVC Capital Partners have submitted the top bids for Slovenian brewery Pivovarna Lasko, the daily newspaper Finance reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.

It said three other bidders, reportedly investment funds Bain Capital, Mid Europa Partners and Dutch brewer Heineken , were asked to improve their bids.

The top bids amounted to some 24 euros per share, Finance reported, which would value the whole company at 207 million euros. The share closed at 22.39 euros on Wednesday.

The Dnevnik daily newspaper reported that bids had been submitted worth between 160 million and 190 million euros, also citing unofficial sources.

Lasko, which put itself up for sale last year, was not available for immediate comment. It said last week it had received five binding bids for the company.

The buyer is expected to invest at least 75 million euros in the business to help cut debt, while acquiring at least one third of the company.

Following that the buyer would be obliged to announce a takeover of the whole company under Slovenian takeover rules. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)