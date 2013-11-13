FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia bad bank expects transfer of some 4 bln euros in loans
November 13, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Slovenia bad bank expects transfer of some 4 bln euros in loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s ‘bad bank’ expects to receive roughly 4 billion euros gross in bad loans, its executive director Torbjorn Mansson said on Wednesday, under a plan to shore up the euro zone country’s teetering state lenders.

Mansson stressed that the final figures were still to be determined, but said that the transfer value of those 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in non-performing loans was expected to be in the range of 1-1.5 billion euros.

The move to ring-fence a portion of some 7.9 billion euros in bad loans that are suffocating Slovenia’s banks has been delayed for months by an external audit, the results of which are due next month and could determine whether the country has to seek an international bailout. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson)

