UPDATE 1-Slovenia 'bad bank' expects transfer of 4 bln euros in loans

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s ‘bad bank’ expects to receive roughly 4 billion euros gross in bad loans, its executive director Torbjorn Mansson said on Wednesday, under a plan to shore up the euro zone country’s teetering state lenders.

Stressing that final figures were still to be determined, Mansson said the bad bank - the Company for Management of Bank Claims, or DUTB - would be ready to begin the transfers in early December, some six months after originally planned.

He said the transfer value of those 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) in non-performing loans was expected to be in the range of 1-1.5 billion euros, in terms of the value of state-guaranteed bonds that the banks will receive in return.

The move to ring-fence a portion of some 7.9 billion euros in bad loans that are suffocating Slovenia’s banks has been delayed for months by an external audit, the results of which are due next month and could determine whether the tiny ex-Yugoslav nation has to seek an international bailout.

That audit will decide how much fresh capital Slovenia will have to inject this year or early next to keep the banks afloat.

It was not immediately clear what bearing Wednesday’s estimates would have on the amount needed for recapitalisation - the key focus for markets - but they did suggest that officials are moving closer towards finalising the numbers.

“We will be ready in the first week of December to start transferring the loans,” Mansson said, adding that all transfers would require approval from the European Commission. “We expect the gross amount of loans that we will transfer will be roughly 4 billion euros,” he told a news conference.

Slovenia has earmarked 1.2 billion euros to recapitalise its banks, but the real cost may prove far higher. Credit rating agency Fitch last week hiked its own estimate from 2.8 billion euros to 4.6 billion euros.

Such a result could force Slovenia to seek a lifeline from its European Union partners and the International Monetary Fund, which would come with strict conditions and oversight.

The 35-billion-euro economy accounts for only a fraction of the 17-nation euro zone’s economic output, but another bailout following that of Cyprus in March would further dent confidence in the bloc’s ability to pull clear of its debt crisis. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Gareth Jones)