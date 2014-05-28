FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad loans in Slovenian banks rise to 6 bln euros-c.bank
May 28, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

Bad loans in Slovenian banks rise to 6 bln euros-c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, May 28 (Reuters) - Bad loans in Slovenian banks, which were rescued by a government financial injection last year, rose to almost 6 billion euros in March from 5.8 billion in February, the central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

Slovenia, a member of the euro zone, narrowly avoided an international bailout last year by pumping some 3.3 billion euros of its own funds in local banks in December, to save them from collapsing under bad loans.

State-owned banks have since then also transferred some 3.5 billion euros of bad loans to the state-owned bad bank but the amount of loans whose repayment has been delayed by 90 days or more is still on the rise. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Alison Williams)

