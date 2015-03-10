Binding bids for Slovenian Lasko due by March 19 - report

LJUBLJANA, March 10 (Reuters) - Binding bids for Slovenia’s largest beer maker Pivovarna Lasko are due by March 19, daily newspaper Delo reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

Delo, which is owned by Lasko, said investment funds KKR, Bain Capital, CVC Capital and Mid Europa Partners have already been invited to submit binding bids, while Dutch brewer Heineken is also expected to bid for Lasko.

According to Delo, the beer maker is expected to be sold this summer. Lasko had no immediate comment.

Lasko put itself up for sale last year and wants the buyer to inject at least 75 million euros into the business to help cut debt.

The investor would then have to announce a full takeover, in line with Slovenia’s legislation which requires any party that buys at least a third of the a company to make an offer for the remaining shares. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)