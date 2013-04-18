FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenia mandates foreign banks to explore funding opportunities
April 18, 2013 / 10:46 AM / in 4 years

Slovenia mandates foreign banks to explore funding opportunities

Marja Novak

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 18 (Reuters) - Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid an international bailout, has mandated BNP Paribas Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan to explore funding opportunities, the euro zone member’s finance ministry said on Thursday.

It said the banks would arrange a series of fixed-income investor meetings in several financial centers from April 22.

“This is not a mandate for a bond issue but for a non-deal related roadshow which will test the possibilities for Slovenia’s financing on international capital markets in 2013,” Irena Ferkulj, a ministry spokeswoman, told Reuters.

The news came a day after Slovenia issued 1.1 billion euros of 18-month treasury bills, more than double the target, and then repurchased 511 million euros of similar bills that mature in June, thus reducing the sqeeze on its finances.

