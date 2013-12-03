FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares in Slovenia's Mercator dive on fears of takeover collapse
December 3, 2013 / 6:26 PM / 4 years ago

Shares in Slovenia's Mercator dive on fears of takeover collapse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Slovenia’s largest food retailer Mercator fell to their lowest since 1999 on Tuesday over growing concern that a takeover bid by Croatia’s Agrokor could fail.

Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor said in June that it had signed a deal with 12 of Mercator’s owners to buy their combined 53.12 percent stake in Mercator for 240 million euros, subject to regulatory approvals and the successful refinancing of Mercator’s outstanding debt allowing the deal to complete before the end of the year.

Slovenia’s competition watchdog gave its approval last week, but the proposed takeover is still being examined by regulators in Croatia.

Shares in Mercator, Slovenia’s biggest employer, closed down 15 percent at 58 euros ($78.63), against a 1.8 percent decline for the country’s blue-chip SBI index.

Investment firm Alta Invest’s chief economist, Saso Stanovnik, said that the lack of news on the takeover from the two companies had increased concern that the deal could fall through.

He said that Mercator’s shares have also been hit by the retailer’s continued weak performance as it grapples with Slovenia’s four-year recession.

The company last month reported nine-month sales revenues down 3.6 percent year on year to 2 billion euros and posted a net loss of 17.6 million euros because of dwindling demand across a region feeling the effects of a credit crunch and rising energy prices. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Goodman)

