Shares of Slovenia's Mercator drop on report of new takeover terms

LJUBLJANA, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Shares in Slovenia’s top food retailer, Mercator, plunged 13 percent on Thursday after a newspaper reported that a Croatian food concern wanted to change the terms of its offer to buy Mercator.

Mercator shares had fallen 12.96 percent to 70.5 euros per share by 1100 GMT on the Ljubljana bourse. They fell 1.22 percent on Wednesday.

The Dnevnik newspaper reported that the Croatian company, Agrokor, had apparently sent a new bid, offering to pay 80 euros per share and boost Mercator’s capital by another 225 million euros. Agrokor’s previous offer was 120 euros per share but did not include a capital boost.

Agrokor, contacted by Reuters, was not able to provide immediate comment on the report.

“Time is not on Mercator’s side,” a source close to the deal told Reuters, referring to high debts piled by Mercator and its owners.

“This (share fall) is a reaction to the report as there have been no other events that could have had an impact,” said Saso Stanovnik, chief analyst at investment firm Alta Invest.

Agrokor said in June it had signed a deal with 12 of Mercator’s owners to buy their combined 53.12 percent stake in Mercator for 240 million euros. It said it would pay 120 euros per share, valuing Mercator at 452 million euros ($614.70 million). The new company would have revenue of 7 billion euros and would employ 60,000 people, Agrokor said.

Mercator’s owners include a heavily indebted local brewery and the top local bank, NLB, one of the five lenders the government had to rescue with a 3.2 billion-euro capital boost in December.

Early last year, media reported that Agrokor was offering 221 euros per share for Mercator. The sale collapsed because Mercator’s former management refused to let it carry out due diligence. (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic in Zagreb, additional reporting by Igor Ilic, edited by Larry King)