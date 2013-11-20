FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian economy minister resigns
November 20, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

Slovenian economy minister resigns

Marja Novak

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Economy Minister Stanko Stepisnik resigned on Wednesday just as the country is seeking to avert an international bailout.

A government spokesman confirmed his resignation.

Local media said Stepisnik, a member of the centre-left party of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, quit after media reports that his tool-making company Emo Orodjarna had recently received state financial aid and was competing for more state help.

Stepisnik has said his company received the funding but that he has done nothing wrong.

Local media quoted him as saying: “These accusations ... are the reason that I‘m resigning.” (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
