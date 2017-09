LJUBLJANA, April 9 (Reuters) - The Slovenian parliament on Thursday ousted Defence Minister Janko Veber for ordering the army secret service to analyse the security consequences of the expected sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia .

Veber is a deputy president of the centre-left Social Democrats but the party is expected to remain in the government coalition. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet)