UPDATE 1-Slovenian parliament dismisses defence minister over Telekom sale row

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 9 (Reuters) - Slovenian Defence Minister Janko Veber was dismissed on Thursday by parliamentary vote for ordering the army secret service to analyse the security implications of the planned sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia.

Veber is a deputy president of the centre-left Social Democrats (SD) but the party is expected to remain in the government coalition.

Veber, who was voted out by 68 votes to 11, had maintained the sale of Telekom might affect national security, but most parties in parliament said he should not have used the secret service to analyse it.

Dejan Zidan, head of the SD - which voted against Veber’s dismissal - told reporters after the vote he would propose to the party’s presidency that it remain in the government.

Even if the SD decided to leave, Prime Minister Miro Cerar’s coalition would still hold a majority in parliament.

“There will be no political crisis over this dismissal as the SD is expected to remain in the government while privatisation will continue at a slow pace as it did so far,” said Borut Hocevar, a political analyst at daily newspaper Finance.

Telekom, which is majority state-owned, is the largest company on the privatisation list with a market capitalisation of 867 million euros.

Several investment funds and Deutsche Telekom are expected to submit binding bids for it next week.

It is one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013, a few months before Slovenia narrowly managed to avoid an international bailout for its banks.

So far three of those companies have been sold.