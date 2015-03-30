FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian PM tells defence minister to quit in Telekom Slovenia row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, March 30 (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has told his Defence Minister to resign in a row over the sale of state-owned telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia .

Cerar said on Monday after a meeting of his coalition that he expected Janko Veber to quit for ordering the army’s secret service to analyse the possible security implications of the privatisation.

Cerar said would ask parliament to dismiss Veber unless Veber resigned by Tuesday. Veber, who is a member of the smallest coalition party, the centre-left Social Democrats, told reporters he would not resign.

Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.