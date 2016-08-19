FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Slovenia PM likely to nominate new finmin this month
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 19, 2016 / 9:56 AM / a year ago

Slovenia PM likely to nominate new finmin this month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Slovenian Prime Minister Miro
Cerar is likely to nominate a new finance minister by the end of
August, state news agency STA reported on Friday, citing prime
minister's office.
    The small, southeastern European Union member state is
struggling to reconcile demands for public sector wage and
pension hikes with the need to reduce its budget deficit.
Analysts believe the pace of further deficit reductions could
largely depend on who became the new finance minister.
    "A decision about a new candidate for the finance minister
has not been taken yet, but we foresee it by the end of this
month," STA quoted a statement from Cerar's office as saying.
    Slovenian media say the candidate is likely to be the
current state secretary in the finance ministry, Mateja Vranicar
Erman. The prime minister's office did not comment.
    Dusan Mramor resigned as finance minister in July for what
he said were personal reasons. European Cohesion
Minister Alenka Smerkolj is running the ministry pending
parliamentary approval of a successor to Mramor.
    Slovenia, a euro zone member since 2007, aims to gradually
close the budget gap to zero by 2020 from this year's plan of
2.2 percent.
    After Mramor quit, the opposition centre-right New Slovenia
Party called for an early election, saying the ruling coalition
was weak and unable to push through needed economic reforms.
    
    

 (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing bny Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.