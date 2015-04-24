FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian bank NKBM's first-quarter net profit rises 34 pct
April 24, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Slovenian bank NKBM's first-quarter net profit rises 34 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LJUBLJANA, April 24 (Reuters) - Slovenian state-owned bank Nova KBM’s (NKBM) net profit rose 34 percent to 11.9 million euros ($12.9 million) in the first three months of 2015 compared with the same period last year, it said on Friday.

The country’s second-largest bank said balance sheet assets stood at 3.6 billion euros at the end of March, down by 0.8 percent since the end of December.

Unlisted NKBM, which was rescued by the government in 2013, has been earmarked for privatisation and is expected to be sold in the coming weeks.

$1 = 0.9201 euros Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char

