Slovenia seeks to ease EU restrictions on NKBM bank before sale - radio

LJUBLJANA, May 25 (Reuters) - Slovenia will start talks with the European Commission next week, seeking an easing of EU restrictions imposed on Nova KBM bank in return for approving the state aid that helped keep it afloat, Radio Slovenia reported on Monday.

Nova KBM, the country’s second-biggest bank, received 870 million euros ($954.3 million) in state aid in 2013 as part of an overhaul of the banking sector that enabled Slovenia to avoid an international bailout.

The European Commission approved the aid on the condition that the bank did not expand its business until the end of 2017 and instead sold off not-strategic assets, cut costs and refrained from paying management bonuses and dividends.

The government put Nova KBM up for sale last year and sources have said U.S. investment fund Apollo was the best bidder, offering about 200 million euros.

However, Radio Slovenia said Apollo was only prepared to buy the bank if the EU restrictions on its business were eased.

Apollo declined to comment while the Slovenian finance ministry and the state investment firm SDH gave no immediate comment.

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major banks over the past two decades so the government still controls about 60 percent of the banking sector. However, it plans to gradually sell off most state banks in the coming years.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)