LJUBLJANA, June 30 (Reuters) - Slovenia will decide later on Tuesday whether to sell its second largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale, told Reuters.

According to the local media Slovenia’s NKBM is likely to be sold to U.S. investment firm Apollo for between 200 to 250 million euros ($279.25 million). ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)